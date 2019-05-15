|
Stanley A. Graunke was born on September 26, 1934 to Edwin and Alma Graunke. He went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, May 10, 2019 in Elmhurst. Stanley was a proud United States Navy Veteran. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Theodora "Teddy" Graunke (nee Belden), his son Timothy (Diane), five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, his brother Norbert (Marilyn), and his sister-in-law Linda. Stanley was preceded in death by his son Matthew, his brother Gordon and his parents. Visitation Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 2 pm until time of Funeral Service at 6 pm at Bensenville Bible Church, 280 S. York Rd., Bensenville, Illinois. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. For information or condolences contact Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home at 630-834-1133 or visit www.PedersenRyberg.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 15, 2019