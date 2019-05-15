Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pedersen-Ryberg Mortuary
435 York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 834-1133
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bensenville Bible Church
280 S. York Rd
Bensenville, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Bensenville Bible Church
280 S. York Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STANLEY GRAUNKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY A. GRAUNKE


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
STANLEY A. GRAUNKE Obituary
Stanley A. Graunke was born on September 26, 1934 to Edwin and Alma Graunke. He went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, May 10, 2019 in Elmhurst. Stanley was a proud United States Navy Veteran. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Theodora "Teddy" Graunke (nee Belden), his son Timothy (Diane), five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, his brother Norbert (Marilyn), and his sister-in-law Linda. Stanley was preceded in death by his son Matthew, his brother Gordon and his parents. Visitation Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 2 pm until time of Funeral Service at 6 pm at Bensenville Bible Church, 280 S. York Rd., Bensenville, Illinois. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. For information or condolences contact Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home at 630-834-1133 or visit www.PedersenRyberg.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now