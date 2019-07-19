Daily Herald Obituaries
STANLEY WYWIALOWSKI
DES PLAINES - Stanley C. Wywialowski, age 90, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Grenda) for 62 years. Loving father of Neil (Linda), Wayne, Alan, Bruce (Cathy), Eric and Glen (Tammy) Wywialowski. Proud grandfather of Amy, Jill, Alan, Megan, William, and Bradley. Visitation Sunday, July 21st from 3 to 7 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Ave, Des Plaines, IL. Prayers Monday at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by 10 a.m. Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church 794 Pearson St., Des Plaines. Burial and military honors will follow at Maryhill Cemetery, Niles. For information 847.699.9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
