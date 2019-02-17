Stanley Drohomirecki, age 89, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Krystyna, his brother Anthony Drohomirecki (Janina) of Lombard and by a beloved little sister who died as a child. Stan was born in Poland, the son of Julian and Emma Drohomirecki. His family suffered greatly during World War II under the Nazi regime. Stan immigrated to the United States in 1950 at the age of 21. He became a proud citizen in 1957. Stan worked for many years at International Harvester. He did research and found his work satisfying and fascinating. Stan's hobbies were photography and music and rescuing cats. He lived for many years in his home in Glen Ellyn and spent the last two years of his life as a happy resident of Belmont Village. Stan was a gentle soul and will be greatly missed by his many friends, old and new. A Celebration of his Life will be held at Belmont Village, 545 Belmont Lane, Carol Stream on Sunday, February 24th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the West Suburban Humane Society in Downers Grove. Info at www.williams-kampp.com or 630-668-0016. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary