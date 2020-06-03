STANLEY EDWARD ZELESNIK Jr.
1942 - 2020
GLEN ELLYN - Stanley Edward Zelesnik, Jr., age 78, passed away unexpectedly at his home on May 31, 2020. Stan was born in Waukegan, IL to Stanley Edward, Sr and Pearl (Populorum) Zelesnik. Stan was graduated from Waukegan East High School and Loyola University and worked in the publishing industry most of his life. In recent years, you could find him assisting customers at Men's Warehouse in Wheaton, IL. Stan is survived by his wife, Marybert (Buethe) and daughters, Shari (David) Grams, Christine and Anne Carveth. He was a devoted grandfather to Gretchen and Harrison Grams and Makena Shephard. Stan was preceded in death by his father Stanley, mother Pearl and sister Marsha Joan (Bruce). Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. Please sign the guestbook at https://www.leonardmemorialhome.com/obituary/Stanley-ZelesnikJr.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
