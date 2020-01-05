|
ELGIN - Stanley "Stan" F. Lundine, age 84, passed away Dec. 28, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin. He was born Dec. 11, 1935 in Elgin to Stanley and Deena Lundine (Berg). Stan graduated from Elgin High School, Class of 1954. He graduated with his B.S. degree from the North Dakota State Univ. College of Pharmacy in 1959. He married the love of his life, Arlene Holmquist in 1959, and together they raised two daughters. Stan served his country as a 1st Lieutenant with the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1962. He operated Roth Pharmacy on Summit Street in Elgin for many years. Stan lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, flying airplanes, fishing, target shooting, bicycling, camping and boating. Stan also spent time traveling with his family. Stan was preceded in death by his stepfather, Robert W. Roth. Stan is survived by his wife, Arlene; daughters Lisa Lynn Durovey and Christine "Tina" Ann Lundine. Celebration of Life will be held 1:00p.m. until time of service at 3:00p.m. Saturday January 11, 2019 at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St, Elgin IL 60120, Rev. Tim Perry officiating. Military honors to follow. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . More info call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadisonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 5, 2020