WINFIELD - Stanley Flis, age 99, former resident of Winfield, Illinois, died March 6, 2019, at Wynscape Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wheaton, Illinois. He was born March 9, 1919 in Plainfield, New Jersey. He is survived by his daughters, Mary Anne (Richard) Cook, Anne Marie (Thomas) Delgatto, Maureen (Peter) Brusca, Jeanne (Al) Coblentz; his grandchildren Jonathan Cook, Bradley Cook, Melissa (Nick) Skarecki, Tommy (Kate) Delgatto, Catie (Paul) Gallivan; his 11 great-grandchildren; and his sister Mildred Flis. He is preceded in death by his wife Mary; and his sister Florence Flis A visitation will be held on March 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton IL 60187 and end with prayers at 9:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 0S233 Church St., Winfield, IL 60190. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery, 1S510 Winfield Rd., Wheaton, IL 60189. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 0S233 Church St., Winfield, IL 60190. Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2019