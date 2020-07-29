Stanley J. Zima, 83, of Bensenville passed away suddenly on Friday, July 24, 2020. He was born on October 4, 1936 in Chicago to Stanley and Anna (Zajac) Zima, brother to older sister Virginia. He spent his youth in Chicago surrounded by his loving cousins and graduated from Quigley North High School. Although he answered an internal call to serve the Lord and entered the University of St. Mary of the Lake (Mundelein Seminary) where he met classmates with whom he would retain lifelong friendships, it was at a family party where he set eyes on Josephine Mary Annoreno. He made the difficult decision to leave the seminary and fulfill his obligation to our country. He began his career at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and wed his beautiful JoJo on October 6, 1962. All four of their children were born in Chicago and then Stan moved his family to Bensenville in 1972 where he devoted himself to supporting his family and diving into the world of the sports programs in which all his children participated, wherein additional lifelong friendships were formed with his Bensenville neighbors. Stan was among the first group of candidates to serve as eucharistic minister at St. Alexis parish, a position he enjoyed for many years. He was the strong, loving patriarch of his family who was fortunate enough to retire early and then assume possibly his most prideful role, that of indulgent, beloved papa. He is survived by his cherished and loving wife, Josephine Zima; his devoted children, daughters: Laura (Clay) Stueve and Jennifer (Richard) Lawrecki; and sons: Christopher (Karyn) Zima and Philip (Karen) Zima; and his six precious and treasured grandchildren who were the light of his life: granddaughters, Alyssa Stueve, Sydney Zima, and Makayla Zima; and grandsons, Austin Zima, J.D., Grant Stueve, and Jacob Zima; as well as his dear brother-in-law, Sonny (Barbara) Annoreno. He will also be dearly missed by other family members, friends and pets. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Virginia Zima. A visitation will be held at Geils Funeral Home, 180 S. York Rd., Bensenville, IL 60106 on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. A funeral mass will take place the following day, Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St Alexis Catholic Church, 400 W. Wood Ave., Bensenville, IL 60106. Interment will be private. At both the visitation and funeral mass, we ask that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to University of St. Mary of the Lake. arrangements handled by Geils Funeral Home. For information, call, 630-766-3232.

