Stanley Joseph Kolc, 89, passed away May 29, 2019. Stanley was the beloved son of the late Walter and Angeline Kolc; Loving father of Natalie (Derek Luecke) deVane and Kristin (John) O'Hara; Cherished grandpa of Nicole, Shannon and Brandon O'Hara; Dear brother of Lottie (Walter) Golus and the late Edward and Henry Cygnar; Adored uncle and great uncle of many. Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home, 2099 Miner St., Des Plaines, IL 60016. Funeral Mass will be Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10am at St. Emily Catholic Church in Mount Prospect. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery. For additional information please call 847-824-5155 or visit www.oehlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 31, 2019