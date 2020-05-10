|
Stanley W. Kloc, age 97, a WWII Veteran, passed away May 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Sophie and Anthony Kloc; wife Lottie Kloc; and siblings Walter Kloc, Frank Kloc, Louis Kloc, Sophie Bawelkiewicz, Joseph Kloc, and Roman Kloc. He is survived by his children Carol (Walter) Fritz, Lawrence (Ann Tiehen) Kloc, and Ronald (Lynn) Kloc; grandchildren Sharon (Bill Martin) Fritz, Ken Fritz, David Kloc, Philip Kloc, Kelly Kloc, and Mary Kate Kloc; and many nieces and nephews. Interment will be at St. Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local church.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 10, 2020