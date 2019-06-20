Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:15 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for STANLEY PIECKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY WACLAW PIECKO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

STANLEY WACLAW PIECKO Obituary
ELGIN - Stanley Waclaw Piecko, 94, died June 18, 2019. Stanley was the beloved husband of the late Rosemary; loving father of Jean (Coleman) Woodhouse, Michael (Julie Grenlin), Edward (Tamy Burmeister), Susan (Michael Warren) Piecko Bolanos, Jennifer (Frank) Anaya and Andrew (Donna McGill) Piecko; proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; cherished brother of Stella Piecko and Harriet (the late Stanley) Jaskold. Stanley owned Alloyweld Inspection in Bensenville and had been in business for over 50 years. He had a beautiful life, and faithful employees. Stanley was a proud US Air Force veteran. Visitation Monday, June 24, 3:00pm - 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Road), Streamwood/Schaumburg. Funeral Tuesday 9:15am to St. John the Evangelist Church Mass 10:00a.m. Interment Lakewood Memorial Park. For information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now