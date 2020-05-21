|
SCHAUMBURG - Funeral services for Stella Bernice Rodway (nee Hahaj), 104, a resident of Victory Center of Bartlett for 8 years, formerly of Schaumburg for 43 years and Chicago, will be held privately for immediate family Friday, May 22, beginning with visitation from 10:00am until time of Celebration of Life Service at 11:00am at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Northlake. Born March 14, 1916 in Gary, IN to Walter and Mary (nee Kania) she passed away peacefully, May 18, 2020 at her home in Bartlett. Stella was the adoring wife of 65 years to the late Stanley; loving mother of Gerald (Beverly), the late Fred, and Lenore Cornell; fond grandmother of Gregg Rodway, Pamela Antonucci, Denise Vincent, Brian Vargo, LaVerne Zuk, Bonnie Horvath and David Rodway; dear great-grandmother of 15; proud great-great-grandmother of 1; beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many friends. For information, call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 21, 2020