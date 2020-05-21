Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STELLA RODWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STELLA BERNICE RODWAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STELLA BERNICE RODWAY Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Funeral services for Stella Bernice Rodway (nee Hahaj), 104, a resident of Victory Center of Bartlett for 8 years, formerly of Schaumburg for 43 years and Chicago, will be held privately for immediate family Friday, May 22, beginning with visitation from 10:00am until time of Celebration of Life Service at 11:00am at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Interment will follow at Fairview Memorial Park, Northlake. Born March 14, 1916 in Gary, IN to Walter and Mary (nee Kania) she passed away peacefully, May 18, 2020 at her home in Bartlett. Stella was the adoring wife of 65 years to the late Stanley; loving mother of Gerald (Beverly), the late Fred, and Lenore Cornell; fond grandmother of Gregg Rodway, Pamela Antonucci, Denise Vincent, Brian Vargo, LaVerne Zuk, Bonnie Horvath and David Rodway; dear great-grandmother of 15; proud great-great-grandmother of 1; beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many friends. For information, call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STELLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -