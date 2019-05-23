Daily Herald Obituaries
STELLA J. GEORGOUSES

STELLA J. GEORGOUSES Obituary
Stella J. Georgouses, 96, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at her home in Schaumburg. She was born July 16, 1922 in Chicago, lived for many years in Greece and Chicago and has been a Schaumburg resident since 2001. Stella enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren. Surviving are 2 children, John Georgouses and Gina (Mark Guido) Georgouses; 4 grandchildren, Yanni (Elizabeth) Smaragdis, Stella (Max) Pirvu, Stella and Speros Georgouses; 3 Great Grandchildren, Roman, Eloise and Alex and her brother, Harry (the late Olga) Georgouses. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Speros in 1994. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm Friday, May 24 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 am Sat. May 25 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1400 N. O'Plaine Road, Libertyville. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Demetrios Church. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 23, 2019
