|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Stephanie A. Spannenberg, 95. She was born December 9, 1923 in Chicago and passed away September 5th in Arlington Heights. Stephanie and George met in confirmation class at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Chicago. They both attended Schurz high school and graduated in 1941. They married September 1, 1945 at the same church where they met. Stephanie retired after over 30 years from Thiessen Printing in Chicago. Stephanie and George moved to Arlington Heights in 1987 and became active and faithful members of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She currently was a resident of Luther Village since 2016. She will be missed by her family and friends who she blessed with her faith and love. Beloved wife of the late George. Dear mother of Susan (the late Ron) Kazlo, Linda (Steve) Maegdlin and Judy (Ralph) Steinbeck. Cherished grandmother of Jon (Christy) Kazlo, Jeffrey (Kate) Kazlo, Lindsay (Doug) Coil, Stephanie (Tom) Wade, Doug (Lauren) Steinbeck, Jim (Jenny)Steinbeck and Emily (Jason) Ganek. Loving great-grandmother of Lucy, Aaron, Mallory, Trevor, Grant, Lincoln, Xavier, Sawyer, Hank, Will, Ella and Remy. Visitation Sunday 2:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Hwy. Mt. Prospect. Visitation continues Monday from 9:30 until Services 10:30 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 100 S. School St. Mt. Prospect. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church. For information, 847-255-7800 or www.Friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 6, 2019