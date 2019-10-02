|
|
Stephanie J. Brendel passed away on Saturday September 28, 2019 at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, IL. She was born May 13, 1959 in Grand Rapids, MI. Stephanie was a graduate of St. Charles High School and went to college at NIU in DeKalb, IL. Stephanie was an accomplished pianist at a very young age. Stephanie's piano teacher was an accomplished pianist who had her master's degree in music theory. When Stephanie was a junior in high school, her piano teacher came to our parents to inform them that she didn't have anything else to teach her. Stephanie had mastered every complex classical piece that she was given to work on. Then in a story that is very similar to the movie 'A Beautiful Mind,' Stephanie's extreme intelligence started to work against her. During her college years, Stephanie was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar depression. Stephanie spent most of her adult life struggling with depression and mental health issues. In the end, Stephanie taught us about life, love, and the importance of family. She also taught us that people with disabilities just want to be treated with respect and common decency like everyone else. Stephanie was preceded in death by her mother Joan Brendel who passed on April 2, 1996. Stephanie is survived by her father Gerald Brendel and two brothers Gregory Brendel and Eric Brendel, her sister-in-law Eva Brendel and two nephews Ashton Brendel, and Justin Brendel. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations to be made to the Association for Individual Development, 309 New Indian Trail Ct., Aurora, IL 60506 in Stephanie's memory. All services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Moss Family Funeral Home, St. Charles 630-584-2000 or www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 2, 2019