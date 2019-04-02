Home

In Loving Memory of Our Daughter Stephanie L. Jones on what would have been her 29th Birthday. April 2, 1990 - Nov. 5, 2010 Another birthday without you baby Girl, it's still hard to believe that you have been gone for the last 9 birthdays. You may be gone from our sight, but you're never gone from our hearts. You are still so deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved you. Always in our thoughts forever in our hearts. Happy Birthday in heaven sweetheart. Love Mom, Dad and Erik (You now have Cosmo, Gizmo and Lou Cat with you.)
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
