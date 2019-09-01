|
Stephanie M. Mustell, 65, passed away August 27, 2019. She was the beloved partner of James "Jim" Mellender for 48 years; beloved daughter of the late Rita and Robert Mustell; dear sister of Robert (Helen) Mustell, the late Martin Mustell, Rita (Don) Gagliano, Michael (Carolyn) Mustell, Nicole Mustell, Monica (Mike) Tasker and Mary Claire (Peter) Hermanson; fond godmother to Jennifer, Patrick and Nate and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Stephanie was a graduate of Barat College in Lake Forest. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM September 3rd at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 Maple Ave., Libertyville. Stephanie's visitation will be 9:30 until the time of Mass at the church. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 847-362-2626 and libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019