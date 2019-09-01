Daily Herald Obituaries
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
121 Maple Ave
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
121 Maple Ave
Libertyville, IL
View Map
STEPHANIE M. MUSTELL

Stephanie M. Mustell, 65, passed away August 27, 2019. She was the beloved partner of James "Jim" Mellender for 48 years; beloved daughter of the late Rita and Robert Mustell; dear sister of Robert (Helen) Mustell, the late Martin Mustell, Rita (Don) Gagliano, Michael (Carolyn) Mustell, Nicole Mustell, Monica (Mike) Tasker and Mary Claire (Peter) Hermanson; fond godmother to Jennifer, Patrick and Nate and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Stephanie was a graduate of Barat College in Lake Forest. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM September 3rd at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 Maple Ave., Libertyville. Stephanie's visitation will be 9:30 until the time of Mass at the church. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 847-362-2626 and libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
