Stephanie (nee Coyle) McLoughlin, 72, of Estero, FL and Deer Park, IL passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 4, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Stephanie was born in April of 1948 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania prior to spending most of her childhood and early adult years in Tucson, AZ. A devoted wife and caring mother, she also worked numerous medical administrative positions in both Houston, TX and Tucson, AZ before her sixteen-year career at Harper College as the IT division installation supervisor. A lifelong student, Stephanie earned her Bachelor's degree from Roosevelt University in IT at the age of 48. Stephanie was also a member of Our Lady of Light in Estero, FL and St. Anne Catholic Church in Barrington, IL. Stephanie was a bright, kind and loving woman with a great appreciation for life. She was an avid reader, skilled bridge player, determined golfer and carefree dancer, while also enjoying numerous other activities at both Shadow Wood CC in Estero, Florida and Biltmore CC in North Barrington. She loved her role as Mimi to her wonderful grandchildren and was an active participant in their lives. A woman with a big heart, she fulfilled her need to help others by engaging in many charitable causes through her clubs. Stephanie is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Ed McLoughlin; loving children, Tim McLoughlin and Megan (Daniel) Horwath, cherished grandchildren, Anna, Mia and Joel Horwath; a brother, Tony (Jimmie) Coyle of Plano, TX and a sister, Amy (Dean) Thomas of Augusta, GA. She is preceded in death by her parents Phillip and Jeanette Coyle, sister Geraldine, brother Phillip Jr. and sister Gerri Gale Coyle Whitt. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 4-8pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 941 S. Old Rand Road Lake Zurich, IL 60047. A funeral mass will be held at Saint Anne Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00am. Interment will be private at Transfiguration Catholic Cemetery in Waconda, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Prevent Cancer Foundation, 1600 Duke Street Suite 500 Alexandria, VA 22314 or by visiting www.preventcancer.org/donate
