SCHAUMBURG - Stephanie R. Ottens, 52, died, March 9, 2020. Visitation will be on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00pm with a service at 7:00pm all at DeFiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. Stephanie was born February 8, 1968 in Park Ridge, Illinois the daughter of LaVerne and Marian Ottens. She worked for the accounting firm of McCullough and Rossi Accounting Firm. Stephanie had a big heart and always went above and beyond to help people. She enjoyed movies, 80's music, animals and traveling. Her greatest joy was being an Aunt. She took great care in planning special events for her nieces and nephews and spending time with them. Stephanie was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her mother, Marian Ottens-Finnberg, brothers, Bradford (Olga Lebedymska) Ottens, and Jeff (Wendy) Ottens and by her nephew, Jeremy, nieces, Crystal, Alexandria and Kristina. Stephanie was preceded in death by her father, LaVerne. For further information, please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 14, 2020