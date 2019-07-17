Stephen A. Dohrmann, 75, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. He was born August 10, 1943 in St. Louis, MO, formerly of Des Plaines, IL and Lindenhurst, IL, living in Lake Villa for the past 5 years. Stephen was a graduate of Northwestern University where he received his Bachelor's degree and of the University of Missouri, where he received his Master's degree. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served in the Vietnam War, and was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Lindenhurst. He will be remembered for his love of sports, playing basketball & baseball in his youth, enjoying tennis and golf, and most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving are his 3 sons, Matthew (Mary), Eric (Stacey) and Andrew (Amber) Dohrmann; 8 grandchildren, Claire, Anna Jane, Juliet, Stella, Bernadette, Olivia, Andrew and Jack, and also his brother, David (Cathy) Dohrmann. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 1822 E. Grand Ave., Lindenhurst, IL 60046. Memorial contributions can be made to the . Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 17, 2019