STEPHEN ANTHONY BOAND

Stephen Anthony Boand was born June 26, 1968 in Fairfield, Iowa to Anthony Bard and Diane Boand. He passed away peacefully May 8, 2020 in Arlington Heights of a long illness. Stephen is survived by his wife of 26 years, Sandy; daughter, Stephanie; father, Bard (Kathy) Boand; mother, Diane Pease Boand; brother, Brandon Boand; nephews, Braden, Camden, and Mason Marek Boand; and grandmother, Anna Pease. He was preceded in death by his brother, Joshua. He graduated from Barrington High School and went on to own and operate a successful fence business. He enjoyed racing, hockey and spending time outdoors. Steve was a kind soul who always had a smile and a laugh to share. Immediate services for Stephen will be held privately at Evergreen Cemetery and a celebration of life service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com for updated service information and to leave condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020
