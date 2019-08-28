Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
215 Thomas More Drive
Elgin, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
215 Thomas More Drive
Elgin, IL
View Map
STEPHEN C. BRANZ


1940 - 2019
GILBERTS - Stephen C. Branz, 79, of Gilberts passed away at home on Monday, August 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 26, 1940 in Iron Mountain, MI the son of Joseph & Pauline Lacoursier Branz. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Donna Polkow Branz; children, Stephen (Rocio) Branz, Michael (Joanne) Branz and Jennifer Branz; a stepgranddaughter, Maya. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Delbert and Peter and a sister, Virginia. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 215 Thomas More Drive, Elgin. Interment will be private at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-8 PM in the Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State St., Elgin and on Saturday morning at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of mass. Memorials may be given in his name to . For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
