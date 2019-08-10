|
Stephen C. MontMarquette, 73, of Elk Grove Village for 48 years was born in Chicago and peacefully passed away at his home on Aug. 6th. He was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. Stephen was a retired 40 year employee as a heavy equipment mechanic at Howell Tractor of Elk Grove Village and a member of the Mechanic's Local 701 Union. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia, nee Harrity (2014); loving father of John G. (Lissa), Stephen C. (Barbara), Michael J. and David A. MontMarquette; cherished grandfather of Nicole, Kristina, Anna, Austin, Adam and great grandfather of Paisley; dear brother of John (Lee), the late Greg and and the late Carol Sawyer. Visitation Tuesday Aug. 13 from 3-9pm with a 7pm service at Grove Memorial Chapel 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd. Elk Grove Village. Info 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 10, 2019