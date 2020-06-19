Cyndi:
My thoughts and prayers are with you. Thank you for all the years of volunteering you both gave to rescued goldens. Im here if you need anything, just call.
Stephen E. Dentinger, 75, of Elgin. Beloved husband of Cyndi M. Raine-Dentinger, nee Swieton for over 29 years. Born April 3, 1945 in Buffalo, New York to the late Ben and Norah Dentinger, Steve lost his battle to MDS (Meylodysplasia Syndrome) on June 16th with Cyndi at his side. Steve proudly served in the US Navy. He enjoyed working for American Airlines as a Crew Chief in Fueling. Steve and Cyndi loved to travel and made a point to see the world. He loved cruising, and was an avid fisherman going to Canada every year for Bass, Northern, and Muskies as well as fishing in our Cobblers Crossing Lake. He has collected a lot of memorabilia and had a passion for HO model railroading. He also loved watching old movies on TCM and his Buffalo Bills. Steve stopped at the Rainbow Bridge on his way to heaven to be greeted by all of our golden fur angels, Molly, Mikki, Maggie, Macy, Murphy, Stella, Captain Morgan, and Bella. Calico Jack and Star seem lost without Steve. They are a great comfort to me during this difficult time. Due to the Corona virus, a summer celebration of life will be planned. Please visit our website for updates on service dates and times. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to As Good as Gold - Golden Retriever Rescue of Illinois, 518 S. Route 31, Suite 178, McHenry, IL 60050. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.