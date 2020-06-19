STEPHEN E. DENTINGER
1945 - 2020
Stephen E. Dentinger, 75, of Elgin. Beloved husband of Cyndi M. Raine-Dentinger, nee Swieton for over 29 years. Born April 3, 1945 in Buffalo, New York to the late Ben and Norah Dentinger, Steve lost his battle to MDS (Meylodysplasia Syndrome) on June 16th with Cyndi at his side. Steve proudly served in the US Navy. He enjoyed working for American Airlines as a Crew Chief in Fueling. Steve and Cyndi loved to travel and made a point to see the world. He loved cruising, and was an avid fisherman going to Canada every year for Bass, Northern, and Muskies as well as fishing in our Cobblers Crossing Lake. He has collected a lot of memorabilia and had a passion for HO model railroading. He also loved watching old movies on TCM and his Buffalo Bills. Steve stopped at the Rainbow Bridge on his way to heaven to be greeted by all of our golden fur angels, Molly, Mikki, Maggie, Macy, Murphy, Stella, Captain Morgan, and Bella. Calico Jack and Star seem lost without Steve. They are a great comfort to me during this difficult time. Due to the Corona virus, a summer celebration of life will be planned. Please visit our website for updates on service dates and times. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to As Good as Gold - Golden Retriever Rescue of Illinois, 518 S. Route 31, Suite 178, McHenry, IL 60050. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.




Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
Cyndi:
My thoughts and prayers are with you. Thank you for all the years of volunteering you both gave to rescued goldens. Im here if you need anything, just call.
Wanda Milne
Friend
June 18, 2020
Cyndi, you & Steve were the first two people I ever met at AGAG, way back when AGAG was Golden Opportunities. The work you two have done for countless Goldens is incredible!
In Steves memory, let us all remember to live each day like a Golden!
Mary Miller
Friend
June 18, 2020
Cyndi I share your pain. Steve was loved by so many and will be truly missed.
RIP my dear friend.
Carole Jaros-Miller
Carole Jaros-Miller
Friend
June 18, 2020
Oh what sad news to learn about Steve's passing...I was based in BUF and then ORD with American Airlines as a Stewardess/Flight Attendant..I so remember Steve smiling at everyone..so very kind, smiling and warm hearted..When BUF closed and we went to ORD I remember seeing Steve...still smiling and still friendly to everyone...My heart goes out to you Cyndi and your entire family and friends and beloved fur family.
Sharey Guagenti
Coworker
June 18, 2020
You will be missed, Steve. Always kind, a great friend, even from a distance. You lived your life to the fullest. We will meet again in the next world.
Ann Oelheim
Friend
June 18, 2020
Not a day has gone by I have not felt you my brother, not a day will pass you are not. jfl
john Leach
June 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Learned from ORD Delta Pioneer's news letter.
Richard Anderson
Coworker
June 18, 2020
Cyndi,
I was so sorry to hear of the loss of Steve. Praying for Gods comfort and peace to uphold you.
Lois Dickelman
Friend
June 18, 2020
Fair winds and following seas my brother. We mere mortals have the watch. Hand salute to a VA-65 Tiger.
Mike Ferguson
Acquaintance
June 17, 2020
Yes, I am sure he stopped by the Rainbow Bridge...and greeted EVERY Golden there...I loved volunteering at the various
AGaG events knowing that you and Steve (& Captain & Belle or Calico) would be there. You both gave so much to all the dogs and the people who love them. We all have some great memories of this wonderful, unassuming, dedicated man. Keep those memories close and know that we all have lost a friend.
SAlly Macnamara
Friend
June 17, 2020
Shipmates for a short time, brothers forever.
Walter Flanagan
Military
June 17, 2020
So sorry to hear of loss of Steve I worked with him as a fellow Crew Chief at OHare Airport.Thoughts and Prayers to whole Family.
Brett Steinbeck
Coworker
June 17, 2020
Cyndi IAM sorry for your loss. Steve was a good shipmate and friend in the service. We shared an apartment together and hung out together quite a bit. My prayers go out to you and your family.
Leonard Stone
Friend
June 17, 2020
Cyndi,
I am so sorry to learn about Steve. He was a wonderful man. He made me laugh and gave me some wonderful advice. He was one of the people that made American fun. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Leslie Crowe
Coworker
June 17, 2020
Cyndi, Truly sorry to learn of the loss of Stephen. At this very difficult time for you and the family, I pray that God will comfort you and keep you in his care. "Co-Worker from O'Hare Field "
Samuel Coleman
Coworker
June 17, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to you Cyndi,may those two goldens of yours comfort you at this time of your loss,he will be greatly missed as the smiling wheel man and the duck run at all the dog shows at the golden events,rest in peace Steve you will be missed
Adrienne Dimaso
Friend
June 17, 2020
Cyndi, My thoughts are with you during this time. I am so sorry for your loss. Wishing you strength and peace during this hard time.
Jeri Laurie
Coworker
June 17, 2020
Transport Workers Union of America Local 512, sends our deepest condolences to Steve's family and friends. May he rest in peace.
Juan Elvira
Coworker
June 17, 2020
Cyndy, sorry for your loss. May the love and prayers from friends and family help to comfort your heart.
Donna schlenger
Friend
June 17, 2020
I remember what a wonderful guy Steve was. He was always smiling and loved Cyndi so much. He lived life to the fullest traveling and doing all the fun things that he enjoyed doing. I will always have fond memories of Steve.
Angela Yaylali
June 17, 2020
Cindy, so sorry for your loss. Prayers are coming your way.
Peggy Schneider Dubek
Friend
June 17, 2020
Sorry to hear of Steves passing.
Praying for you and your family.
Edward Taman
Friend
