1960 - 2019
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Stephen "Steve" Gebbia was born June 16, 1960, and passed peacefully Oct. 25, 2019 after battling Leukemia with his calm positive spirit "We'll see how it goes." Survived by his loving mother Doris (Melendez), namesake father Stephen, caring siblings Vicki, Fred (Joan), Karen, Doris (John), Mary (Ozzie), Paul (Erica), Chuck (Deborah), and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Celebration of Life on Dec. 22, 2019 in Lebanon IN, please contact the family for details.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
