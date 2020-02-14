|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Stephen H. Cross of Mount Prospect for 60 years, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020 at JourneyCare in Arlington Heights IL. He was born April 15, 1926 in Mason City IL, to Stephen Harold Cross and Mildred (Patterson) Cross and married the love of his life, Anna M. Drosdeck in Stamford CT on July 4, 1953. Steve proudly served in the US Army, earned Masters Degrees from both the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He taught 30 years of high school physics and math in Minonk, IL and Maine Township District 207 High Schools. Later Steve enjoyed working at the Arlington Heights US Post Office, as computer room volunteer at the AH Senior Center, and as a volunteer Illinois Master Gardener at the Mount Prospect Conservatory. Steve is survived by his children, Michael (Margaret) Cross, JoAnn (Donald) Wrona, and grandchildren, Matthew, Stephen M. and Jason Cross, and Amanda Wrona; siblings, Ethel Lee Cross, Shirley (Bob) Carpenter, Larry (Lola) Cross, Terry (Jenny) Cross, Mary Christine (Fred) Hull and Glenna (Ken) Charlier. Steve was preceded in death by his wife, brother, Gerald Cross, and sister, Sophia (Jackie) Stiles. Steve will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and cherished friend. He lived to learn, help others, loved to laugh, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Private services are being planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2020