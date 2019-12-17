|
BUFFALO GROVE - Stephen H. Korshak, age 64. Beloved husband of Cheryl (nee Lynch) for 40 years. Loving dad of Shane Korshak, Cory Korshak, Cortney (Steve) Conn and Caitlin Korshak. Cherished grandpa "Big Money" of Carson, McKenzie, Damian, Rilyn and Parker. Fond son of Renee (nee Kirman) and the late Arnold Korshak. Dear brother of David (Sande), Patrick, Daniel (Kathy) and Jack Korshak. Uncle and cousin of many. Steve was the proud owner of SK Construction. Memorial Visitation Wednesday 3:00 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Road), Wheeling, followed by a Life Celebration Service at 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the at will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 17, 2019