WHEELING - Stephen J. Dwyer age 67 of Wheeling, Illinois formerly of Des Plaines, Illinois passed away on May 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen (Nee Pick). Loving father of Michelle (Michael) Grindley, Michael and Megan Dwyer. Proud grandfather of Madelyn Grindley. Dear brother of Deborah (Clifford) Greive. A memorial visitation will be taking place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Edison Park Lutheran Church, 6626 N. Oliphant Ave., Chicago, Illinois. 60631. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Step House, 1029 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines, Illinois 60016. Cremation care provided by G.L. Hills funeral home. For info please call, 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 13, 2019