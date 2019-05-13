Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
For more information about
STEPHEN DWYER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for STEPHEN DWYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEPHEN J. DWYER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

STEPHEN J. DWYER Obituary
WHEELING - Stephen J. Dwyer age 67 of Wheeling, Illinois formerly of Des Plaines, Illinois passed away on May 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen (Nee Pick). Loving father of Michelle (Michael) Grindley, Michael and Megan Dwyer. Proud grandfather of Madelyn Grindley. Dear brother of Deborah (Clifford) Greive. A memorial visitation will be taking place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Edison Park Lutheran Church, 6626 N. Oliphant Ave., Chicago, Illinois. 60631. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Step House, 1029 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines, Illinois 60016. Cremation care provided by G.L. Hills funeral home. For info please call, 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now