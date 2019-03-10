|
BUFFALO GROVE - Stephen J. Field, age 71. Loving husband of Laurel for 40 plus years and the late Carol. Devoted father of Scott (Brenda), Rachel (Michael) Davis, Kathryn (Jody) Panzer. Proud Pops of Emily, Carolyn, Keaton, Grace, Marcy, Kathryn and Audrey. Dear brother of Michael (Jean), Dr. Nancy, Janie Powell, and the late Thomas. Fond uncle and great-uncle of many. Visitation Tuesday 3-8pm at Kolssak Funeral Home 189 S Milwaukee Ave Wheeling, IL. Life Celebration Wednesday 11am at St Catherine Laboure 3535 Thornwood Avenue Glenview, IL. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to Beverly Farm Foundation @ www.beverlyfarm.org will be greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for additional information please visit www.funerals.pro or 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 10, 2019