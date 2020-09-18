MT. PROSPECT - Stephen Janikowski, age 62. Father of Joseph (Patricia) Janikowski and John Janikowski; brother of George (Anita) Janikowski and John (Kathy) Janikowski; uncle of many nephews and niece; life partner of Barbara Kelly. Visitation Friday September 18, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral Service Saturday September 19, 10:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home. Interment private. Funeral information 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
