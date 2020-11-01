Stephen Lee Herchenbach, of Inman, SC, passed away on October 1st, 2020, after a brave battle with Parkinson's Disease at the age of 64. Stephen was the beloved husband of Carole Herchenbach nee Pickering; caring brother-in-law, loving cousin, and adored uncle to several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Isabelle Herchenbach; mother-in-law Ruth Conklin; father-in-law John Pickering; and brother-in-law Capt. John A. Pickering. A former resident of Libertyville, IL, Stephen was a strong, proud, hardworking man. Working for 31 years at Abbott, he was awarded the Presidential, Chairman's, Science, and Entrepreneurial Awards for product development. Even further, Stephen held 19 patents for product design. Upon retirement, he opened Collaborative Design in 2007. His passion for inventing and building did not end there. Stephen was also a crafted woodworker who made his own home furniture and worked with stained glass, which he would gift to family and friends. A memorial service for Stephen L. Herchenbach will be held at a later date.







