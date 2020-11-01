1/
STEPHEN LEE HERCHENBACH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STEPHEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Lee Herchenbach, of Inman, SC, passed away on October 1st, 2020, after a brave battle with Parkinson's Disease at the age of 64. Stephen was the beloved husband of Carole Herchenbach nee Pickering; caring brother-in-law, loving cousin, and adored uncle to several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Isabelle Herchenbach; mother-in-law Ruth Conklin; father-in-law John Pickering; and brother-in-law Capt. John A. Pickering. A former resident of Libertyville, IL, Stephen was a strong, proud, hardworking man. Working for 31 years at Abbott, he was awarded the Presidential, Chairman's, Science, and Entrepreneurial Awards for product development. Even further, Stephen held 19 patents for product design. Upon retirement, he opened Collaborative Design in 2007. His passion for inventing and building did not end there. Stephen was also a crafted woodworker who made his own home furniture and worked with stained glass, which he would gift to family and friends. A memorial service for Stephen L. Herchenbach will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved