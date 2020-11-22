MOUNT PROSPECT - Stephen M. Chmela, age 87, passed away peacefully November 20, 2020 at home. Beloved husband of the late Camille Chmela. Loving father of Michael (Elfi) Chmela, Mary (Don) Knapp, Cathryn Duran and Edward Chmela; cherished grandfather of Charles, Ryan (Lauren), Donald (Ashley), Jacob and Christopher (Jenn); great-grandfather of Lucas, Austin, Cole, Tyler, Carly and Weston; dear brother of Robert (Diane) Chmela. Fond uncle of many. Stephen was a member of the Mount Prospect American Legion 525. Funeral Mass Wednesday, November 25th, 10:30 A.M. at St. Thomas Becket Church, 1321 Burning Bush Lane, Mount Prospect. Interment private. Funeral information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
.