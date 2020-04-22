|
|
ALGONQUIN - Stephen M. Shirley was born August 27, 1962 in Arlington Heights, Illinois to Thomas and Linda A. (nee Gray) Shirley. Steve is survived by his mother Linda; his children Samantha and Michael Shirley; his brothers Scott (Kristine), David and Philip (Andra); the love of his life Deanna McClure; his nephews Thomas "Scotty," Luke, Logan and niece Sierra. Steve is preceded in death by his father Thomas. Steve was an amazing and loving father who put his kids above all else. They were truly the light of his life. He was a loving, lifelong partner to Deanna and enjoyed every day with her in their new home. He was an awesome brother who we nicknamed "Felix" for his ability to keep things clean and organized and made everyone smile and laugh at family gatherings. We will miss Steve's upbeat attitude, quirky sense of humor and that knowing glance and sneaky smile. We will also miss Steve's custom music mix CD's tailored to each recipient, and his zest for life. No matter where Steve went, he made friends with those around him and they knew that he was a friend for life. His passion was music and hanging out at the local establishments, listening to live bands and hanging with friends. He loved entertaining with Deanna and having friends and family over to shoot pool, throw darts or just sit around and tell stories. His gift of Hospitality was evident when his kids would invite friends for a sleep over or he would plan a birthday party or other family gathering. Having grown up in a family that did vacations each summer Steve and Deanna enjoyed taking annual road trips around the country with the kids. His eyes lit up watching Samantha and Michael enjoy and experience life. He will be greatly missed by all. Philippians 4:7 And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 22, 2020