Stephen Mikulay, Sr., 89, passed away on November 16, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Stephen (Carol) Mikulay, Jr., Mark Mikulay, Thomas Mikulay, and Shawn (Ann) Mikulay; his grandchildren, Stephen Mikulay III, Morgan Mikulay, Adam Mikulay, Andrew Mikulay, Shane Mikulay, and Tristen Mikulay; and his great grandchildren, Lilyana Granillo, Israel Granillo, and Julian Granillo. Stephen was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret (Owens) Mikulay. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please direct any donations to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 (http://www.parkinson.org
).