HOFFMAN ESTATES - Stephen Weinstein, 54, passed away Feb. 29, 2020 after battling cancer fiercely for almost three years. Beloved husband of Cyndi, nee Moore. Adored father of Jordyn and Brandon. Loving son of Malcolm Weinstein and Gloria Weinstein. Dear brother of Lisa (Carl) Volz and the late Doug Weinstein. Dedicated uncle of Ruthie, Jessica, Alex, Bradley, Brett, Natalie, and Stephanie. Loving son-in-law of Gerd and the late Dennis Moore. Brother-in-law, cousin and friend of many. Steve loved and was passionate about all Chicago sports and music (especially 70/80's rock). He was an avid golfer and tennis player but above all cherished his friendships and had undying love for his family. Cancer took his flesh but it can never take his spirit. He was a very loved man who tried to live life to it's fullest and will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life is being held March 14, 2020, 2:00pm at Moretti's Unique Events at 2525 W. Higgins in Hoffman Estates. Memorial contributions may be made and greatly appreciated to the Sarcoma Foundation of America or https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/in-memory-of-stephen-weinstein. Info, 847-359-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2020