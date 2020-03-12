Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020

STEPHEN WEINSTEIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEPHEN WEINSTEIN Obituary
HOFFMAN ESTATES - Stephen Weinstein, 54, passed away Feb. 29, 2020 after battling cancer fiercely for almost three years. Beloved husband of Cyndi, nee Moore. Adored father of Jordyn and Brandon. Loving son of Malcolm Weinstein and Gloria Weinstein. Dear brother of Lisa (Carl) Volz and the late Doug Weinstein. Dedicated uncle of Ruthie, Jessica, Alex, Bradley, Brett, Natalie, and Stephanie. Loving son-in-law of Gerd and the late Dennis Moore. Brother-in-law, cousin and friend of many. Steve loved and was passionate about all Chicago sports and music (especially 70/80's rock). He was an avid golfer and tennis player but above all cherished his friendships and had undying love for his family. Cancer took his flesh but it can never take his spirit. He was a very loved man who tried to live life to it's fullest and will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life is being held March 14, 2020, 2:00pm at Moretti's Unique Events at 2525 W. Higgins in Hoffman Estates. Memorial contributions may be made and greatly appreciated to the Sarcoma Foundation of America or https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/in-memory-of-stephen-weinstein. Info, 847-359-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEPHEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -