Covenant Church Of Schaumburg
301 N Meacham Rd
Schaumburg, IL 60173
(847) 605-8334
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Covenant Church of Schaumburg,
301 N. Meacham Road
Schaumburg, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Covenant Church of Schaumburg,
301 N. Meacham Road
Schaumburg, IL
STERLING LEROY MUELLER


1927 - 2019
DES PLAINES - Sterling LeRoy Mueller was born May 26, 1927 in Lytton, Iowa to Everett L. and Ruby M. (nee Goodwin) Mueller. He died July 19, 2019 at The Moorings in Arlington Heights. Sterling is survived by his wife Martha (nee Plank) Mueller; his children Douglas (Cindy) Mueller, Judy (Keith) Anderson, Linda (Clint) Weaks, Pamela (Dale) Van Deusen and Candace (Craig) Burton; his grandchildren Jessica (Mark), Scott (Monica), A.J. (Hannah), Kris (Hanjo), Jonathan (Karen), Gregory (Alex), Billy (Jen), Sarah (Tony), Susi (Wes), Tabby, Matt, Lydia, Bethany (Curtis), Tim, Zac, Doug (Jessica) Brian (Madelyn), Kristen (Andrew) and Nicole (Brent); his stepchildren Pamela (Paul) Jorgenson and Mark Dahlstrom; his stepgrandchildren Andrew (Ashley), Matthew, Christopher, Emily, Tyler (Kim), Cody, Dylan and Jesalyn; his 23 great-grandchildren; his brother John Mueller and by many nieces and nephews. Sterling is preceded in death by his sister Marilyn Reinke and by his parents. Visitation Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the time of funeral service at 10:30 AM at Covenant Church of Schaumburg, 301 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, IL 60173. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Merge Ministries (covmerge.org) or Alzheimer's Foundation (alzfdn.org).
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 25, 2019
