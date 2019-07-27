|
Steve Autry, age 63, went to be with our Lord Saturday, July 20, 2019, after a long illness. His beloved wife Michelle was at his side. He was preceded in death by his mother. Steve was employed by Woodridge School District 68 for 35 years and loved working around children. Steve was award winning gardener he rescued many animals, and loved to tell jokes and make people happy. He will be dearly missed by Michelle, family, friends. Steve leaves behind wife Michelle, brothers Michael and Larry Autry and sister Toni Hyde. Arrangements will be made by Cremation Society of Illinois. A memorial service is planned for Monday, July 29, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1101 Kimberly Way, Lisle, IL, visitation with family 10-11am and Service at 11am. Donations may be made to .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 27, 2019