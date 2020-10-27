1/1
STEVE AVRAMOVIC
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STEVE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WHEELING - Steve Avramovic, age 74. Beloved husband of Ruby Avramovic (nee Pruitt) for 28 years. Loving father of William (Sandy), Dwayne (Karen), and Richard (Julia) Wood. Adored grandfather of Jeffrey (Angelica), Austin, Chase, Seth, Sam, Alex, and Madison Wood. Loving brother-in-law and friend of many. Visitation 10 am Thursday, October 29th followed by a life celebration service at 12 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 Blocks South of Dundee Rd.), Wheeling. Interment to follow at Willow Lawn Memorial Park, Vernon Hills. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved