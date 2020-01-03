Daily Herald Obituaries
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
View Map
STEVE C. SPENCE


1950 - 2020
STEVE C. SPENCE Obituary
BUFFALO GROVE - Steve C. Spence was born June 2, 1950 in Chicago to Chester and Patricia (nee Nichol) Spence. He died January 1, 2020 at his home in Buffalo Grove. He was awarded the UPS Circle of Honor in 2007. Steve is survived by his wife Barbara (nee Heimberger) Spence; his children Jeffrey (Regina) Spence; his grandson Shane Spence. Steve is preceded in death by his parents. Casual attire visitation Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 3:00 PM until the time of service at 7:00 PM at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, (4 blocks south of Palatine Road) Arlington Heights. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to The Buddy Foundation, 65 W. Seegers Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
