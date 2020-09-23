HOFFMAN ESTATES - Steve Cosmos, 86, passed away August 29, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Born September 1933 in Chicago, he was the son of the late John and Mary Cosmos. Devoted and loving husband to the late Mary Cosmos (June 2001) for 45 years. He is survived by children John (Cindy), Sue (late TJ Lusher), Sandy (Mike) McHale, Jim (Lisa), Steven (late Neva). Grandchildren Tim McHale, Megan (Ryan) Maritote, Marissa (Justin) Withers, Erica (Joshua) Johnson, Dan McHale (Katie Sullivan), Julia Cosmos, Micah Cosmos, Nina Cosmos and Great Granddaughter Carmen. He is also survived by his sister Elaine Haack. Steve served in the US Army Signal Corps 1952-1954 stationed in Korea. His passion for math and science led to a 40-year career at Motorola. His love of travel included visits to his family Greece, travel to Italy, the Caribbean Islands and Hawaii. Hobbies included photography, boating, and aviation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/usc/
Phone 847-294-2000.