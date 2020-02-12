|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Steve M. Richardson, 47, passed away at home on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Loving father of Brian Richardson; beloved son of Anita Richardson of Plantation, FL and Harley Richardson of Sebastian, FL; beloved brother of Ken Richardson of Mason, OH and Jennifer Fennell of Gainesville, FL; loving uncle of Chase Davis of Gainesville, FL and Ethan Richardson of Mason, OH. Steve was a dedicated, devoted and admired employee of Clearbrook in Arlington Heights, IL. He was a member of Christ Community Church in Downers Grove, IL. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Inurnment will be Monday, Feb. 17, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to be used to establish an educational fund for his son.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 12, 2020