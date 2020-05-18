|
|
Steve Robert Martin, 50, passed away on March 9, 2020. He was born in Hinsdale, IL and was the son of Robert and Patricia Martin. He was a former business owner and sales professional. He enjoyed following the Chicago sports teams and enjoyed golfing and fishing. He will be remembered for his fun outgoing personality and friendship. He is survived by his brother, Scott and his family. A graveside service will be held with a date to be determined with interment at Glenridge Cemetery, Liberty MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Steve's name may be made to the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 18, 2020