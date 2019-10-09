|
|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Steve S. Zaletanski was born on May 9, 1924 in Chicago to George and Stella (nee Bandur) Zaletanski. He died Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Mr. Zaletanski served in the Navy during WWII. He worked for the Federal Government for the Railroad Retirement Board in Chicago. He was a member of St. Emily Catholic Church in Mount Prospect. Steve was an avid golfer. He loved to spend time with his family and was loved by all. Steve is survived by his nieces and nephews, Fred (Ani) Zaletanski, Jr., Michael Zaletanski, Dave (Bev) Zaletanski, Kathleen (John) Basso, Patti (Rob) DeBeau, Nancy McGeorge (Paul), Debra Beckstead (Rich) and Dianne Barkas (Don); great-nieces and nephews, Adam (Masumi) Zaletanski, Jason Zaletanski, David Zaletanski, Francis Basso, Ryan DeBeau, Genevieve DeBeau, Jacqueline Rood, Jeffrey McGeorge (Jennifer), Amanda Rogers (Jeremy), Ashleigh Barkas, Darren Beckstead and Dylan Beckstead; and cousin, Virginia (Chester) Rozek. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bessie; his parents; siblings, Fred Zaletanski (Pat) and Lorraine Innocenti (Hugo). Visitation Friday, October 11, 2019 from 9:15 AM until the 10:00 AM, Funeral Mass at St. Emily Catholic Church, 1400 E. Central Rd., Mount Prospect, IL 60056. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Little Sisters of The Poor, 80 W. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 9, 2019