WHEELING - Steve Simon, age 63, of Carpentersville, formerly of Wheeling. Loving husband of Deborah for 41 years. Devoted father of Jennifer, Melissa (Chuy) Aguilar, and Stephanie. Cherished brother of Diane (Patrick) Wargo. Fond uncle of Thomas, Katherine, and Elizabeth Wargo and Sabrina (Keith) Chvatal, John Paul, and Matthew Weber. Preceded in death by his loving parents, Donald and Jean Simon. Memorial Visitation Saturday January 11, 2020 9:15am until 10:00am Life Celebration Mass at St. Joseph the Worker Church, 181 W. Dundee Rd., Wheeling, IL. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
