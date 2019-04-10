|
|
ELGIN - Steve Stroud, 76, passed away April 5, 2019. Born Nov. 23, 1942 in Aurora, to his loving parents, James and Eunice Stroud (nee Rudolf). Steve served his country in the Army, 1960-1963, and worked as a foreign language teacher. He was a noted historical researcher and preservationist. Preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Michael Stroud and Patricia Stroud; and stepdaughter, Anne Beauregard. Survived by his loving wife, Laura; stepson, Scott Beauregard; brother, Tom (Francine) Stroud; sister-in-law, Georgette Neumann; grandchildren, Gabriel and Rowan Beauregard, and Jacqueline and Kaitlin Graziano; nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin, IL 60120 and will continue 10-11 am. Saturday, April 13. Interment with military honors at Bluff City Cemetery, Elgin. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested for the Elgin History Museum, in his memory, 360 Park St., Elgin, to fund his last project. For more info, call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadisonfuneralhome.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2019