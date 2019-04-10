|
CARY - Funeral mass for Steven A. Franz, 54, will be on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 410 N. 1st Street, Cary. A Celebration of Life will follow afterwards. A private interment will be later at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. Steve was born November 9, 1964 in Chicago and died April 4, 2019 at home. He graduated from Loyola University Chicago and worked in the IT Industry. Steve was survived by his parents, Arthur and Angela Franz, his sisters, Melissa (Rob) Becker, Jennifer (Marc) Matthews and his nieces and nephews, Michael, Andrew, Erin, Emily and Mason.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2019