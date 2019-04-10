Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
410 N. 1st Street
Cary, IL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
410 N. 1st Street
Cary, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STEVEN FRANZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEVEN A. FRANZ


1964 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
STEVEN A. FRANZ Obituary
CARY - Funeral mass for Steven A. Franz, 54, will be on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:30am at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 410 N. 1st Street, Cary. A Celebration of Life will follow afterwards. A private interment will be later at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. Steve was born November 9, 1964 in Chicago and died April 4, 2019 at home. He graduated from Loyola University Chicago and worked in the IT Industry. Steve was survived by his parents, Arthur and Angela Franz, his sisters, Melissa (Rob) Becker, Jennifer (Marc) Matthews and his nieces and nephews, Michael, Andrew, Erin, Emily and Mason.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.