STEVEN ANTHONY SKULSKI

SCHAUMBURG - Steven Anthony Skulski, age 27. Cherished son of Carol, nee Baranski, and Michael Skulski. Caring brother of Michael Allen Skulski, Jr. Dear grandson of Theresa Allred and Sandra Baranski. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral prayers Thursday, 9:15 AM at the funeral home to Church of the Holy Spirit, 1451 West Bode Rd., Schaumburg, Mass 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be appreciated to VH1 Save the Music Foundation, Save The Music Foundation, Attn: Julia Hare, P.O. Box 2096, New York, NY 10108-2096. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 7, 2020
