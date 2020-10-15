Steven Wyatt, 27, loving son and brother passed away Saturday October 3, 2020. Steven was born on April 19, 1993 to Keith Wyatt and Mary Wyatt (nee McKinzie) in Chicago. He was the youngest behind his older sisters, Megan Cavazos (nee Wyatt) and Tashina Kuhn (nee Hoffman). Steven went to Mechanics Grove, Carl Sandberg and Mundelein High School and is a 2011 graduate. Steven is a member of the Church of Jesus Crist of Latter Day Saints. He enjoyed 10 years in the Scouting program and was only 2 badges shy of attaining his Eagle. Some of his favorite memories growing up were the model rocketry, catapult, camping, bike riding and high adventure activities. Sports were not really his thing, but he did try soccer in grade school and football in his freshman MHS year. Portillos was his first job. It has been said that no one could make hot dogs faster than he could. He went on to work in various businesses in the area: Royal Cantonese, China Court, Franks for the Memories, Ace. Steven realized his desire to become a chef last year and attained his goal at Gameworks and Benihana. Steven was very loyal to his friends and family and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He did not like to travel but enjoyed the destinations when he got there. Steven loved cooking, creating recipes, fishing, painting and playing games of all kinds. Steven is survived by his parents, sisters, as well as nieces, grandmothers and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Byron Wyatt and James McKinzie and recently, his precious cat Mooshie. Visitation is from 4-8 PM Friday October 16, 2020 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral service is 10 AM Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Ivanhoe Cemetery, Mundelein. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org
designated to "Humanitarian Services" or to the Mundelein Fire Association Equipment Fund, 1000 N. Midlothian Road, Mundelein IL 60060. For more information, call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com
.