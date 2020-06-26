INVERNESS - Steven E. Wittkowski, 30. Survived by his parents, Michael and Frances Wittkowski; brothers, Bryan and Kevin; grandmother Evdoxia Pappas; uncles, Dan (Terri) Witt, Dino Pappas, Bob Thelin; aunt Eileen Thelin; cousins, Nicole, Carlynn, Vince, Samantha, Patrick, Frankie and Jackie. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Edna Wittkowski and George G. Pappas. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, masks must be worn in the funeral home and there will be 50 attendees allowed in at a time. Visitation Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 2-7 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Funeral Service will be held privately at St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. For information call 847-359-8020 or visit Steven's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com..
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.