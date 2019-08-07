|
|
Chicago native Steven Feingold, 67, passed away August 3rd after a longtime illness. He is survived by his wife, Mary Lee and sons Mitch (Alli), Greg (Lisa), and Todd. He is also the grandfather of Finn and Vincent. He is also survived by his brother Terry (Nancy). Interment will be private. Donations can be made to Loyola University Medical Center Heart Transplant Program, https://support.loyolamedicine.org/loyola/giving or Ducks Unlimited.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 7, 2019