Steven G. Kendzior, age 56, beloved husband of Janet, nee Skittone; loving father of Tiffany (Lukas) and Amber (Derek) Thompson; dear "Papa" of Ella, Anthony, Leah and Colton; fond son of Rae June and the late Richard; loving brother of Pamela (the late Ray) Young and Richard (Sharon) Kendzior; dear brother-in-law of Peter (Mary) Skittone and Linda (John) Saitta; also survived by many nieces, nephews and godchildren. Visitation Monday, January 20, 2020, 3 - 9 PM at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd, Mt. Prospect. Funeral Tuesday, 9:15 AM to St. Mary Church, Buffalo Grove for mass at 10 AM. Entombment All Saints. For information, 847-394-2336.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 19, 2020